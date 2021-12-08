A day in the life of Kinston City Councilmember Chris Suggs

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Chris Suggs took the oath of office as Kinston City Councilmember on Tuesday. He wasted no time. On Wednesday, Suggs walked the halls of Kinston City Hall and the Police Department meeting city staff members.

“I have seen the outward-facing operations of city hall, but today I got to get into the nitty-gritty,” Suggs said. “I got to see who the I.T. folks are who keep our service running, what the back end things in our police department and how it operates.”

Suggs met new faces, but also saw many familiar ones. His involvement with the Kinston community prepared him well for his first days as a city council member.

“One of the projects, I’ve been working in partnership with the city and Kinston Teens on for the last year, has been a redevelopment of Emma Webb Park,” he said. “We’ll be presenting it to the parks and rec. this week and next month, in January or February we’ll present it to the full council. “

He also spent his first day corresponding with the community.

“I’m working on some letters to city staff members and members of the community about some issues people have already reached out to me about,” Suggs said. “We currently have an interim police chief and city manager, so folks really want to see permanent people in those two key positions.”

He’s excited to spend the next month with family over the holiday but also meeting Kinstonians.

“Over the next months utilizing this time, this enthusiasm and passion that we’re all feeling with this historic moment, just to have conversations with folks,” he said. “I plan to go out to different community events, hear what their concerns are, and the direction we want Kinston to go.”