A Greene County couple wants to help older citizens find a home

GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – Older citizens can often have a difficult time finding an accessible home where they can live.

A Greene County couple started a business to provide a home and care for elderly citizens who need it, especially in the age of COVID-19.

Louie and Terri Johnson have a vision for the Lindell house.

“I think it’s a house that people could enjoy,” says Louie Johson.

The four bedroom home is ready for up to six people.

Terri Johnson explains, “We got this home and set up for people to live here have all their meals made, have their transportation, have someone here to do all the house cleaning and they can just live here with some independence as well.”

But the Johnson’s are still looking for residents.

The entire house is ADA accessible and workers will provide help when needed 12 hours a day, 7 days a week.

The Lindell house is prepared for COVID-19.

The caregiver will screen for the coronavirus, checking residents’ temperatures as they come in and out of the home and there will be limited people in and out of the house.

The Johnsons don’t just want this to be a place to live, they want it to be a home.

“I think so many times as we get older we get isolated and miss out on and I think we want this to be a loving active home that people enjoy visiting and living,” Terri Johnson says.

For more information on the Lindell house you can visit its Facebook page here or call the Johnson’s at (252) 258-1847.