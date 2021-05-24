Group in Beaufort County trying to bring more veterans together this Memorial Day

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Eastern North Carolina is home to many veterans. Leaders with Beaufort County’s Chapter of Disabled Veterans are looking to connect retired military personnel in the area for this year’s Memorial Day event.

Juanita White is a retired Army veteran. She’s also the commander of Beaufort County’s Disabled American Veterans Chapter 48. She said the group helps veterans by connecting them with community outreach programs. For the past five years, White has been in charge of organizing the annual Memorial Day event at Veteran’s Park in Washington.

This year’s theme is “Honor and Remember.” White explained how this event is more than just recognizing our fallen soldiers.

“We also reach out to the Gold Star families and these are individuals or families that have lost a loved one killed in action and to let them know that they’re not forgotten and their loved ones’ sacrifices have not been forgotten,” she said.

The Memorial Day event is open to everyone in the community. It will be held May 31st from 11 a.m. until noon. The ceremony will be at Veterans Park, located at 404 E. Third Street in Washington. White said attendees should bring their own chairs.

The event will also be live-streamed on the Beaufort County DAV Chapter 48 Facebook page. For more information on local veteran organizations, you can contact Juanita White at

sargwhite@hotmail.com or at (252) 944-6614.