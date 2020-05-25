Local non-profit addressing need for foster parents in the East

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – There’s a large need for foster parents in the East.

A local group is raising money to help foster children and find new parents to care for them.

Alexis and Josh Kelly set-up “The Kelly Children’s Home”, a non-profit group.

They served as foster parents for a young girl, eventually adopting her.

In Beaufort County alone, there are close to 140 children in the foster care system, but only 23 licensed foster parents.

The Kelly Children’s Home is working to help create more foster families.

“We are in the process now of purchasing a property to house and provide care to those foster children, the siblings, the teens ages 12-18 here in Beaufort County. But because of the COVID19 pandemic a lot of our grants and donors have been significantly impacted so now we are struggling to find the funding needed to be able to make that property purchase happen in July,” says Alexis Kelly, founder, and CEO.

