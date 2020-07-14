A mental health awareness exhibit is coming to the Greenville Museum of Art

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – People in the arts are like the rest of us — feeling the toll of the pandemic.

But some groups in the east are working to give artists an outlet for their creations — and emotions.

Everyone heals differently, especially when it comes to mental health.

A local art studio is helping people of all ages express how they work through their mental health experiences through artwork.

Open Door Arts Studio and the Greenville Museum of Art are creating a Mental Health Awareness Exhibit to help people express how they work through their mental health experiences through artwork.

Darlene Williams, Jennifer Hodgson and Alston Cobourn are the curators.

The in-person exhibit in October is open to artists from all walks of life.

Darlene Williams says art can help artists express their pain and let others understand their feelings.

“It gives them a place of comfort, it gives them a place to not be judged, to be able to say what they want to say. Whatever age you are, wherever you are, wherever you’re from, wherever you’ve been, art speaks, it’s universal,” she explains.

Another plus is that bringing awareness to mental health breaks down barriers.

If you’re interested in submitting a piece for the Mental Health Awareness Exhibit you can drop it off at the Greenville Museum of Art at 802 Evans St, Greenville, NC 27834 or submit it online, here.