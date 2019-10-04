Sharon Tyler’s daughter is a senior in high school and has down syndrome.

“I began thinking about what she’s going to do post-high school and looking around at the different options that we had and there’s not a lot of options in Beaufort County,” she says.

That’s why Tyler decided to take initiative to help provide employment for local people with disabilities.

Sweet Caroline’s Cafe, is named after Tyler’s daughter and they are looking to open the establishment in June of 2020.

The restaurant will be run completely by people with different disabilities.

Part of the board of directors for this project is Paula Cayton, a mental health and substance abuse registered nurse.

She says in her career she sees families struggling to find programs and areas that benefit their specific needs.

This is something that Tyler has experienced herself.

Tyler shares, “I have a disability myself I’m legally blind, and even myself with two advanced degrees I’ve had issues with some discrimination or some employers not wanting to take a chance.”

Board members like Geri Pridgen are working to raise money for the project.

They are looking for grants, endowments and restaurant equipment donations.

Sweet Caroline’s Cafe does not have a location in Washington yet and they’re looking to the community for help.

If you would like to get involved and help with this non-profit’s mission you can visit their Facebook here or message them at sweetcarolinescafeinc@gmail.com