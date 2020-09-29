A new way to support local businesses, a chance to win big

PITT COUNTY, N.C (WNCT) More people are turning to online shopping to get want they need but leaders of the Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce hope a game will help get customers back into local businesses.

The chamber calls its game “Local-Opoly.” you can play by supporting businesses in pitt county and get a chance to win big.

Chamber officials hope it will give local shops and restaurants a boost heading into the busy holiday season. Their Monopoly-style game involves about 50 local businesses. You play by shopping and dining at businesses on the game board and taking your receipts to the chamber office to enter its drawing.

“There are businesses here there are here in our community that we might not know about and so if we can at least open the door to get people to say, oh I didn’t know that we had X business I’m going to go shop there instead of picking it up online,” said Kate Teel, Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce.

Chamber officials tell 9 On Your Side stores are facing more competition from online shopping than ever and this is a way to help.

“It’s really easy right now to jump on Amazon and pick up whatever products you might need from Amazon and have it delivered to your front door but our local businesses as we head into the holiday season, they need our support every day but especially as we head into the holiday season. We knew that we needed to really create something unique,” said Teel.

The game runs from October 1 to December 4, there is a grand prize of $1,000

To download the board and to see the official rules click HERE.