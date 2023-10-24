GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — For one night, and one night only, the circus will be in town. Well, one on ice anyways.

Instead of a big top tent, the Greenville Convention Center will host the circus. How does one set up a circus in less than a day in a convention center? The room was turned into a winter wonderland in less than 24 hours.

Synthetic ice, sheets of polymer bound together, were used to make a surface to walk, dance, and skate on. The shows cast also sets up the production. There are between 10-15 performers on a team and two ice circus teams touring the country.

The company is called Taconhy Entertainment, a group based out of Las Vegas, Nevada. There are traditional circus acts like jugglers and clowns, mixed with ice skating.

Performers said that they have practiced setting up the show, and that they have something for everyone.

“We can come to hotel conventions, we can come to beaches, casinos. Anywhere, we can perform anywhere.” said Jonathan Lopez, Performer. “For the kids, they love Elsa always. It’s like they always love that. My favorite part is the finale.”

Make sure to get there early, as seats are first come first serve. Tickets are available for purchase online or at the door.

The next show is tonight, October 24, at 7.