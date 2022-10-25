GREENVILLE, N.C. – AAA is urging motorists to keep an eye out for deer on the roads this season in order to avoid collisions, as October through December is considered to be the worst months of the year for vehicle collisions with animals.
“Mating season is during this time, so deer are a lot more active,” said Tiffany Wright, spokesperson, AAA – The Auto Club Group in the Carolinas. “The chances of animals darting into the roadway are higher and this further increases the risk of a potential, deadly collision.”
According to the NCDOT’s Traffic Safety Unit, about 7 percent of all vehicle crashes in the state involve animal strikes – and from 2018 to 2020, the top 10 counties in the state had a combined 15,737 animal crashes, which caused nearly $44 million in damage, 719 injuries and three deaths.
Additionally, the IIHS (Insurance Institute for Highway Safety) says that from 2010-2019, almost 2,000 people were killed in animal-related crashes. AAA is warning drivers to limit distractions and be on the lookout for the animals, especially during the morning and evening hours when deer are most active and most likely to intersect with drivers.
The average claim for hitting a deer in the Carolinas is approximately $4,531. To avoid out-of-pocket expenses, AAA recommends purchasing an auto policy including comprehensive coverage, which covers collisions with deer or other animals.
AAA also encourages motorists to keep these tips in mind when on the road:
- Most deer are active between 5:00 a.m. – 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. so pay extra attention during this time if you’re out on the road.
- If you see a deer, slow down and watch out for other deer that may follow.
- While slowing down, honk your horn to scare the animal.
- Brake firmly and do not swerve.
In the event of a collision, AAA says:
- If possible, immediately move the vehicle to a safe location, out of the roadway. Your safety and the safety of your passengers is most important.
- Once you are in a safe location and no longer driving, call the police.
- Turn the vehicle’s hazard lights on.
- Avoid making contact with the deer/animal. A frightened or wounded animal can hurt you or further injure itself.
- Contact your insurance company as quickly as possible to report any damage to your vehicle.
- Take photos of the damage if you can do so safely and without entering the roadway.
- To report an injured deer in North Carolina, call the NCDNR’s Wildlife Enforcement Division at (800) 662-7137. To report an injured deer in South Carolina, call the SCDNR office at (803) 734-3886 to locate a rehabilitator near you.
- When in North Carolina, deer-related crashes should be reported to the NC Department of Transportation. When in South Carolina, deer-related crashes should be reported to the SC Department of Transportation.