GREENVILLE, N.C. – AAA is urging motorists to keep an eye out for deer on the roads this season in order to avoid collisions, as October through December is considered to be the worst months of the year for vehicle collisions with animals.

“Mating season is during this time, so deer are a lot more active,” said Tiffany Wright, spokesperson, AAA – The Auto Club Group in the Carolinas. “The chances of animals darting into the roadway are higher and this further increases the risk of a potential, deadly collision.”

According to the NCDOT’s Traffic Safety Unit, about 7 percent of all vehicle crashes in the state involve animal strikes – and from 2018 to 2020, the top 10 counties in the state had a combined 15,737 animal crashes, which caused nearly $44 million in damage, 719 injuries and three deaths.

Additionally, the IIHS (Insurance Institute for Highway Safety) says that from 2010-2019, almost 2,000 people were killed in animal-related crashes. AAA is warning drivers to limit distractions and be on the lookout for the animals, especially during the morning and evening hours when deer are most active and most likely to intersect with drivers.

The average claim for hitting a deer in the Carolinas is approximately $4,531. To avoid out-of-pocket expenses, AAA recommends purchasing an auto policy including comprehensive coverage, which covers collisions with deer or other animals.

AAA also encourages motorists to keep these tips in mind when on the road:

Most deer are active between 5:00 a.m. – 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. so pay extra attention during this time if you’re out on the road.

If you see a deer, slow down and watch out for other deer that may follow.

While slowing down, honk your horn to scare the animal.

Brake firmly and do not swerve.

In the event of a collision, AAA says: