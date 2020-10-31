AAC acknowledges officiating error during ECU, Tulsa game

IRVING, TEXAS (WNCT) The American Athletic Conference acknowledges an officiating error that occurred in the fourth quarter of the Oct. 30 East Carolina-Tulsa football game.

With 1:52 remaining in the fourth quarter, a Tulsa ball carrier was ruled by the on-field officials to have fumbled, with the ensuing recovery by East Carolina. After further review of the play by the replay official, the ruling on the field was reversed; the replay official determined that the ball carrier had regained possession and was down, prior to East Carolina’s ultimately recovering the ball. After reviewing the video of the play, the Conference has determined that the judgment of the replay official was incorrect. The ball carrier did not regain possession of the ball, and the ruling on the field awarding the ball to East Carolina should not have been reversed. The American Athletic Conference has conducted a review of the game and has communicated its findings to East Carolina and Tulsa.

East Carolina dropped a heartbreaking loss 34-30 at Tulsa on Friday night, one that many fans find extremely controversial.

