ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) Shadows Lounge has been prohibited from having malt beverages and mixed beverages on their premises and at their private bar, officials said.

On February 3, the Elizabeth City Police Department partnered with Alcohol Law Enforcement to address recent concerns at Shadows Lounge at 110 North Road Street.

Police responded to calls for service involving multiple gunshots at the establishment on January 12 and February 2.

Shadows Lounge was served with an Official Notice of Rejection by North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) Commission; therefore, at this time, Shadows Lounge is prohibited from having malt beverages and mixed beverages on their premises and at their private bar.

The permittee of the establishment, Martin Earl Butts, 50, of Norfolk, Virginia, was cited by Alcohol Law Enforcement on February 3 for possession of a container of spirituous liquor not bearing a tax stamp on ABC premises and failure to supervise the parking lot for patrons to prevent violations.

He was given a court date of March 5.

Police along with Alcohol Law Enforcement will continue to collaborate to address any further concerns as it relates to public safety.