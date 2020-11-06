Absentee ballot counting continues in eastern North Carolina counties

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Mail-in ballots could ultimately decide the presidential race in battleground states, including North Carolina.

State elections officials say there are still tens of thousands of absentee ballots to be counted and many may not arrive in the mail for days.

In Carteret County, there are 460 provisional ballots still to be counted.

Provisional ballots are cast when a voter’s name doesn’t appear on the poll book or there are other concerns about someone’s eligibility to vote on a particular ballot.

Election workers will need to go through each one to determine the voter is eligible and the vote is valid.

Onslow and Pitt Counties have more than a thousand provisional ballots each. Craven with 447, and 321 Duplin.

If a provisional ballot is eligible, it will be added to the results after the county election board’s absentee ballot meetings are scheduled through November 12.

“I’ve heard a lot of rumors about that where provisional ballots are only evaluated and counted if it’s a close race — that’s just simply not true. We do put a lot of work in our provisional research and those are presented at a provisional meeting in front of our five-person board,” said Caitilin Sabadish, Carteret County board of elections director.

Sabadish has about 60 mail-in ballots in her hand as of Thursday afternoon to still be counted.

Craven County officials currently have 195 absentee ballots in their office.

Thursday night, Onslow County Board of Election members met to review and count 900 absentee ballots. Each one of these counties will continue to count votes in the next week.

In North Carolina, a mail-in ballot can count if it’s postmarked on November 3 and received at county election board offices by 5 p.m. November 12.

People can go to the state board of election’s voter search tool online. Voters will find the status of their ballot. Election officials say people may need to wait a few weeks until their voter history is updated.