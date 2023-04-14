GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Tax season is wrapping up. But don’t worry, there is still some time left.

The tax season deadline is this Tuesday and accountants are sharing some tips for the season. They say the best advice for doing taxes is to stay organized and attentive.

“Keep track of your expenses during the year, especially for business owners,” said Cherie Barclay, owner and operator of Barclay Taxes in Greenville.

Liberty Tax franchise owner in Kinston and New Bern, Wendy Rhodes, said: “I think this year we’ve seen a lot of people unexpectedly owing taxes, and I think its because a lot of people have not visited or revisited their withholdings at their jobs.”

Taxes are able to be filed after the deadline, but it is not recommended.