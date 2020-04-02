Aces for Autism continues to provide support to families during coronavirus outbreak

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – April is National Autism Awareness Month, and COVID-19 is changing the way Aces for Autism provides for its families.

Many people are trying to adapt to the changes caused by the coronavirus, but many people with autism depend upon routines in their lives–something hard to accomplish these days.

Kyle Robinson is the president and co-founder of Aces for Autism.

“Everybody’s world is turned upside down right now but it’s tenfold for an individual with autism,” he says.

Aces for Autism provides guidance to families with children on the autism spectrum, but the coronavirus isn’t making these efforts very easy.

Robinson says they’ve cut 80% of their services in the clinic, but the group is still helping families.

“Instead of having twenty kids at the clinic at one time we’ve really scaled that down where we really only have a handful, four to five kids coming to the clinic at one time,” explains Robinson.

Clinical supervisors are offering virtual services, but the lack of interaction is difficult for children on the spectrum.

One family is already starting to see the impact.

Robinson says, “their son is still coming to Aces twice a week versus five days a week but they’ve already seen regression in their child just in a short period of time. So with the uncertainty of how long this is going to last, you worry about the long-term impact not only on that child but also the family.”

Workers with Aces for Autism are offering all they can.

“If you just need someone to talk to and just vent to and someone who understands and knows what you’re going through, we just want to be a listening ear for families,” Robinson says.

If you would like to seek available resources you can: