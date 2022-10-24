GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Aces For Autism kicked off its ninth annual fundraiser Monday night with an auction, live gospel music, a raffle contest and a keynote speech by Duck Dynasty’s Willie Robertson.

“What started as a tennis tournament in 2014 now has impacted over 100 children and families,” Aces for Autism President and Co-Founder Kyle Robinson said. “Just like Bobby and I, many of you have been able to envision potential for families impacted by autism. The potential to support, love, include and give hope. That’s what makes tonight so special.”

Robertson shared some words of encouragement to the community.

“Invest in others, and put money into others, and be known for something. Because it’s easy to be known for nothing. There’s a whole world for that,” Robertson said.

“Keep this order all throughout your life: Your faith is at the top, your family’s second, and then right under that is whatever else because what’ll happen is they’ll start getting out of order,” Robertson added. “The third thing will start getting into the number one things.”