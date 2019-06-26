Active Assailant Exercise held at D.H. Conley High School in Pitt County

Multiple agencies and hundreds of people will participate in an Active Assailant Exercise on Wednesday at D.H. Conley High School, located at 2006 Worthington Road in Greenville.

The exercise will begin at approximately 9:00 a.m. Wednesday and will conclude by 1:00 p.m., after community officials complete debriefings.

The training exercise, titled “Operation: Viking,” will involve more than 100 employees of Pitt County Schools, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office, Pitt County Emergency Management, and other local law enforcement agencies.

Sheriff’s Office officials say the training will simulate a realistic school threat that will sharpen the skills of deputies, school personnel, and first responders to collaborate, respond to, and recover from any possible active assailant event on a school campus in the future.

Objectives of the event include testing and evaluating Pitt County Schools’ emergency response procedures, evaluating the coordination and interaction between all first responder agencies-including the ability to establish a unified command, and demonstrating triage and treatment of injured persons while assisting with a “Stop the Bleed” informative event for school staff.

Funding for the Active Assailant Exercise is from the Federal 2018 Homeland Security Grant Program, secured by Pitt County Emergency Management through NC Emergency Management, a division of the NC Department of Public Safety.