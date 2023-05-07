WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) — Active and retired law enforcement officers along with family members of officers killed in the line of duty came together for a good cause on Sunday.

All of these individuals paid honor to the service and sacrifice of those who lost their lives protecting their community. Every year, Team Raleigh and other law enforcement officials start their journey in Raleigh, making their way on bicycles through North Carolina and up to Washington, D.C.

At every stop along the way, bikers read off the names of law enforcement officials who died. A moment of silence is held and a wreath is laid in their honor.

“It doesn’t matter if it was yesterday or if it was 100 years ago, their sacrifice still matters,” said Brian Harrison, captain of Team Raleigh. “We know that there’s still communities that are still missing them and hurting.

“The biggest thing that we hear is from their families is that they’re worried that sacrifice will be forgotten. Our job is that it’s not.”

As of Sunday, the group has biked over 140 miles through Greenville, Martin and Bertie counties. Once they get to D.C., they will bike a total of 500 miles. While on the way to D.C., Team Raleigh is meeting with another group called Law Enforcement United along with other law enforcement officials around the country in Chesapeake, Va.

The group will continue its National Police Memorial during Police Week. For more information, visit the Law Enforcement United – Team Greenville Facebook page.