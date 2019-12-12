Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts

Activity bus lands in ditch avoiding stopped car

Local
Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) N.C. Highway Patrol is investigating an accident involving a Pitt County Schools activity bus Wednesday night.

The accident happened around 6:30 p.m. on N.C. 33 near Belvoir Elementary.

According Highway Patrol the bus tried to avoid hitting a car that abruptly stopped in front of it when it swerved off the road.

The front wheel of the bus ended up stuck in a ditch.

There were children from A.G. Cox Middle School on the bus at the time of the accident.

No one was hurt and the bus was not damaged.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV