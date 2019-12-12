Activity bus lands in ditch avoiding stopped car

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) N.C. Highway Patrol is investigating an accident involving a Pitt County Schools activity bus Wednesday night.

The accident happened around 6:30 p.m. on N.C. 33 near Belvoir Elementary.

According Highway Patrol the bus tried to avoid hitting a car that abruptly stopped in front of it when it swerved off the road.

The front wheel of the bus ended up stuck in a ditch.

There were children from A.G. Cox Middle School on the bus at the time of the accident.

No one was hurt and the bus was not damaged.