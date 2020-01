Additional $32.7 million approved for New Bern

Courtesy of The City of New Bern

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCT) – FEMA and the State of North Carolina are announcing more than $32.7 million to reimburse the City of New Bern for Hurricane Florence-related expenses.

FEMA previously approved more than $7 million to the city for expenses related to the 2018 hurricane.

The funding brings the total to more than $39.8 million.

Funds for the recent $32.7 million project reimburse the City of New Bern for the removal of more than 400,000 cubic yards of hurricane-related debris in 80 miles of city drainage ditches.

Also, the funds reimburse the removal of more than 1,600 cubic yards of tree debris and cleaning city culverts.

“The removal of debris from the City of New Bern drainage ditches and culverts will go a long way in helping to reduce future flooding issues in this area,” said N.C. Emergency Management Director Mike Sprayberry.

FEMA’s share for this project is more than $24.5 million and the state’s share is more than $8.1 million.