RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reports 916 additional cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

There are now a total of 28,589 cases state-wide. This number does not account for those who have recovered from the virus.

There have been 416,289 tests completed since the start of the pandemic in North Carolina.

Officials confirm 649 hospitalizations, 11 more than Saturday’s report. There have been nine additional deaths.