NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) — One animal shelter in Eastern North Carolina is welcoming guests “one paw at a time.”

The Carteret County Humane Society and Animal Shelter will be having an open house on May 20, from 11 am-3 pm. There will be events like a pooch parade, raffle prizes, vendors and kid’s games. A silent auction will also be held.

The shelter is offering free food to those who attend, and for those who want to purchase food, specialty food trucks will be there.

The shelter is located at 853 Hibbs Rd. in Newport.