Affinity Health Partners bought Martin General Hospital from Quorum Health

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Affinity Health Partners, a healthcare company based in Plano, Texas announced its acquisition of the Martin General Hospital in Williamston, North Carolina.

The anticipated close date is December 1, 2021.

“We are dedicated to making the investments necessary to usher Martin General Hospital into a new era of health care,” said Frank T. Avignone, Chairman & CEO of Affinity Health Partners. “Rural hospitals are struggling all over the country, yet they remain a vital component to the success of any small community. We look forward to working with hospital leaders, other area providers, and community members in designing a new future of integrated health services. We will continue to work with the county commission for approval as we move forward.”

Affinity said they have plans to keep all active employees in good standing at the time of transition, subject to the company’s standard review process.