Affinity Health Partners complete acquisition of Washington Regional Medical Center

DALLAS (WNCT) Affinity Health Partners, a rural health system owner and operator announced it has successfully completed a transaction to purchase Washington Regional Medical Center formally Washington County Hospital in Plymouth.

The purchase was consummated on April 20 for an undisclosed sum.

“This Acquisition will allow Affinity Health Partners to expand our successful, rural healthcare, integrated care model in North Carolina,” said Frank Avignone, CEO of Affinity Health Partners. Mr. Avignone went on to say, “We look forward to building on the platform of success forged when we reopened the hospital last spring. We believe one of the critical means through which small critical access hospitals can be preserved and continue to provide their communities with high-quality, convenient, and cost-effective care is to create connected networks of care and keep the focus where it belongs: on improving services for the patient.”

In addition, Affinity Health Partners’ clinical integration strategy will ensure that local access to healthcare and availability of appropriate clinical services will be accessible to patients, and in the case of Washington Regional Medical Center, expanded.

The goal is to offer financial stability for hospitals like WRMC through operational efficiencies associated with shared costs, access to a purpose-built rural health network of resources, equipment and facility improvements.

“At Affinity Health Partners we believe our integrated systems approach will provide patients with access to a full continuum of care,” said Mr. Avignone, who went on to say, “This approach leads to more regular and convenient access to physicians, specialists, and hard to find health services.”