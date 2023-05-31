AULANDER, N.C. (WNCT) — The new Aulander Police Chief, Jeremy Roberts, has stepped down from the position.

WNCT’s Adrianna Hargrove spoke with the town clerk, who confirmed the news. Roberts became police chief after he was sworn in on March 1. Hargrove reports Roberts turned in his resignation a few weeks ago to accept another position in another county. He didn’t specify where he was going or doing next.

Roberts took the position after six officers and the police chief quit back in March. This was also around the time a string of murders was taking place in Bertie County. One of them was in Aulander, where Lin Thi Rawls was found dead on Feb. 20. A suspect was arrested in Georgia.

Eddie Hoggard, who is the police chief in the town of Woodland, will also serve as interim police chief in Aulander.