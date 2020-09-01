After months of closures NC gyms and fitness centers are re-opening

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Many gyms and fitness centers across North Carolina are getting back into business today.

Coronavirus restrictions have kept gyms closed since March, but this exemption allows their reopening to serve customers directed by health care providers to exercise.

Due to HIPPA regulations, gym employees are not allowed to ask for medical documentation.

Instead, it’s on the honor system, they’re taking members on their word.

Gyms like Focus Fitness Boot Camp in Winterville are making adjustments to their operations.

Indoor boot camps are now limited to 10 people.

Customers coming inside must sanitize their shoes and hands.

Owner and personal trainer Wayne Salter says there are many health benefits of exercise.

“I always thought it was about the surface appearance, you know it was more vain. After seeing hundreds of people transform, I realize it’s much more than that. They gain confidence, people lower their blood pressure, they’re no longer pre diabetic, they become a happier person,” he says.

Customers will follow a guided workout session, staying in a 8-foot square for social distancing.

Equipment is disinfected after each workout.

Focused Fitness is also continuing its online workout sessions for people who aren’t quite ready to get back in the gym.