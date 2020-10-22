After-school program to resume at Dare County Youth Center

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WNCT) With in-person learning beginning the week of October 26 for Dare County schools, the Dare County Youth Center in Kill Devil Hills will be open for the after-school program.

The after-school program will open on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 3:15 p.m. to 8 p.m.

There will be a very limited number of spaces available, and pre-registration is required.

To pre-register contact 252-475-5850.

Students who show up without pre-registering will not be allowed to stay unless there is space available and they have completed the required paperwork.

Parents will be notified, and they must come to pick up their students immediately if there is not enough space available.

In addition, parents of the student attending will be required to submit a new membership form and a signed COVID-19 waiver before they can attend.

The forms must be submitted in person by parents.

Electronic forms are not accepted.

Each time students arrive, they will have their temperature taken and go through a health screening.

Students must wear a mask at all times (except while partaking in an exercise that requires exertion), remain six feet apart, and use hand sanitizer and/or wash their hands frequently.

For more information contact 252-475-5920.