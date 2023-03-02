PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WNCT) – Agape Health Services opened its doors on Wednesday in Plymouth. Although the ribbon cutting for the community healthcare center was last August, those with the clinic said they are ready to serve the community.

Mayor Brian Roth said a clinic like this was needed in Plymouth.

“A lot of citizens in rural areas, because they’re not in a metropolitan area, don’t have access to state-of-the-art medical services, but this’ll help change that for our community at least,” Roth said.

Roth added accessibility was a cornerstone of the project.

“We have a lot of citizens in Plymouth that do not have transportation, they ride bicycles, they walk. It was really critical to have a health clinic of this nature very accessible to the neighborhoods here in Plymouth,” Roth said.

Those with Agape Health Services said they want to be a medical center for all.

“We do accept all insurances, but if you don’t have insurance, we have a sliding fee scale for our indigent patients. We give them the same services as we do the president. So, actually, we serve everybody the same,” Agape Health Services Practice Administrator Stephanie Page said.

Page said Agape’s first day was successful, and she only expects it to get busier.

“I think we’re going to get a little bombarded after people realize that we are open and we’re providing services here,” Page said.

While the dental and pharmacy services are not open quite yet, Page said the clinic hopes to offer those services in the next several weeks.

“I’m excited to serve the people of Washington County. I’m born and raised here, so I’m glad to see everybody coming in and getting services. It’s going to be great. It’s going to be great for the county,” Page said.

For more information on Agape Health Services in Plymouth, call (252) 741-3413.