Agriculturalists preparing early for potential frosts

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) We may not see a cold snap over the next few days. But agriculture specialists say it is time to prepare for frost and how it can impact a prized crop in the east peanuts.

Currently, products made with peanuts are in high demand. It’s become a staple for people following a stay at home orders over the spring and summer. One thing boosting that demand is people looking for food items with longer shelf life, like peanut butter.

Farmers planted their peanut crops back in May. Agriculturalists tell 9 On 9 Your Side weather was good for that planting, helping to make it more profitable. But dry summer weather and Septembers cooler temperatures delayed the maturity of peanut crops.

That means farmers may have to wait until later this month for their harvest putting peanuts at risk if there’s a temperature plunge.

“…As you move in November and that’s exactly what our growers have faced for the past two weeks trying to manage the digging and harvest of this crop while facing the possibility of frost,” said Mitch Smith, Extension Agent, N.C. Cooperative Extension.

If a fall frost enters the forecast farmers will stop their digging with 72-hours then resume after the frost threat is gone.

This is likely the last month of peanut harvest season.