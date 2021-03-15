Airport leaders reflect on changes during the COVID pandemic

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Airports across the United States are flying again.

After a year of uncertainty, flight leaders in the East want people to know they’re still just as committed to getting passengers where they want to go.

“It was very tough when we didn’t have the service for a few months,” said Bill Hopper, executive director at the Pitt-Greenville Airport.

For a few months in 2020, all flights were cancelled at PGV.

American Airlines and Delta also pulled flights at Albert J. Ellis Airport and Coastal Carolina Regional Airport.

“At OAJ, our traffic is down 39% compared to the prior 12 months,” said Chris White, airport director at Albert J. Ellis Airport.

White says across the county air traffic is down 72%.

Albert J. Ellis is still holding steady. Currently, it has 11 departures a day, and the terminal sees around 5,200 people a week.

“Passenger numbers are not as great as they were 13 or 14 months ago,” said Hopper.

After the lapse in service at the start of the pandemic, PGV is up to two daily flights. The airport still sees around 600 to 700 customers a week.

With three vaccines on the market, airport officials are starting to see the numbers rise.

“We are hopeful people understand if they need to fly it is safe for them to do so,” said Andrew Shorter, airport director at Coastal Carolina Regional Airport.

Coastal Carolina has between two and three flights daily.

Delta suspended service to the airport in 2020. However, American Airlines is planning on increasing flight capacity to the airport, making up for some of the losses.

Airport leaders say they’re seeing an increase in leisure travelers, people visiting family, or going to the beach.

These directors are still missing the revenue from business travelers.

“You know this could be more like the economic downturn, and could be four or five years to get back to normal,” said Shorter.

All three regional airports increased cleaning protocols and air ventilation inside terminals to cut down the risk of COVID spread.

Shorter says the best thing people can do right now is book a flight.

When airlines see increased demand at regional airports, the organize additional flights or expand flight capacities.

The increase helps not only the airport, but the local economy as a whole.