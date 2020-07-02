AJ McMurphy’s staff member test positive for COVID-19

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) AJ McMurphy’s in Greenville is closed until further notice due to a staff member testing positive for COVID-19.

The following statement was released:

“As a precaution and for the safety of our guests and staff members, we have decided to remain closed until all staff members have been tested and can return to work healthy. Thank you for your patience and understanding during this time. Updates will be posted as quickly as we have new information. We hope you have a happy and healthy July 4th weekend and look forward to welcoming you back when we reopen. #staysafe“