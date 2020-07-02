Breaking News
Attention: WNCT/Channel 9 will be moving to a different frequency. Click here for more.
Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts

AJ McMurphy’s staff member test positive for COVID-19

Local

by: WNCT Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) AJ McMurphy’s in Greenville is closed until further notice due to a staff member testing positive for COVID-19.

The following statement was released:

“As a precaution and for the safety of our guests and staff members, we have decided to remain closed until all staff members have been tested and can return to work healthy. Thank you for your patience and understanding during this time. Updates will be posted as quickly as we have new information. We hope you have a happy and healthy July 4th weekend and look forward to welcoming you back when we reopen. #staysafe

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV