Albemarle Regional Health confirms 3rd COVID-19 related death

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Albemarle Regional Health Services confirmed its third COVID-19 related death on Saturday.

The individual was a Bertie County resident in the 50 to 64 age range who had underlying health conditions and succumbed to complications from COVID-19. No further information about the patient will be released.

“We extend our deepest sympathies and are extremely saddened by the loss of another one of our community members. Our heart goes out to the individual’s family and friends,” states R. Battle Betts Jr., MPA, Health Director. “As we enter Phase 1, it is still very important that our community continue to practice prevention measures needed to slow the spread of COVID-19, especially handwashing, sanitation, and social distancing.”

ARHS reminds community citizens to continue practicing safety measures.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.

Practice social distancing; avoid handshakes, hugs, and other close contacts.

The full statement can be read online.