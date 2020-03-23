Albemarle Regional Health Services confirms positive COVID-19 case in Hertford County

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) Albemarle Regional Health Services Health Director R. Battle Betts, Jr., MPA, has received notification of a lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 in Hertford County.

The individual is in isolation.

ARHS is following the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services guidelines on contact tracing of all individuals who may have had close contact with the case.

Close contacts are defined as having direct contact with, or been within six feet for at least 10 minutes, of a case-patient while not wearing recommended personal protective equipment.

Caregivers and household members of the case-patient are considered close contacts.

Public health interventions are and will continue to be an important tool to reduce transmission -more- and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

ARHS is continuing to ask our community citizens to be vigilant in practicing preventive and safety measures that will help prevent the spread of the virus.