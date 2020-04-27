Albemarle Regional Health Services reports 2nd COVID-19 related death in Bertie County

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) Albemarle Regional Health Services has received notification confirming the second death associated with COVID-19 in Bertie County.

Health officials said, the individual, who was over the age of 65, succumbed to complications associated with the virus and to protect the family’s privacy, no further information about this patient will be released.

“We are extremely saddened by the loss of one of our community members. We extend our deepest sympathies to their loved ones. Our heart goes out to all those suffering from this virus,” states R. Battle Betts Jr., MPA, Health Director. “It is still imperative that our community continue to practice prevention measures needed to slow the spread of COVID-19, especially handwashing, sanitation, and social distancing.”

ARHS is continuing to ask the community to be mindful in practicing preventive and safety measures.