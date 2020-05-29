Albemarle Regional Health Services reports additional COVID-19 related death in Pasquotank County

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) Albemarle Regional Health Services has received notification confirming an additional death associated with COVID-19 in a Pasquotank County resident.

The individual was over the age 65 and succumbed to complications from COVID-19.

This most recent Pasquotank death is related to the facility outbreak at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation.

Health officials said, to protect each family’s privacy, no further information about this patient will be released.

ARHS is continuing to ask our community citizens to be mindful in practicing preventive and safety measures.

These precautions include: