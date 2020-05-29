Albemarle Regional Health Services reports additional COVID-19 related death in Pasquotank County

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) Albemarle Regional Health Services has received notification confirming an additional death associated with COVID-19 in a Pasquotank County resident.
The individual was over the age 65 and succumbed to complications from COVID-19.
This most recent Pasquotank death is related to the facility outbreak at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation.
Health officials said, to protect each family’s privacy, no further information about this patient will be released.
ARHS is continuing to ask our community citizens to be mindful in practicing preventive and safety measures.
These precautions include:
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.
- Practice social distancing; avoid handshakes, hugs, and other close contacts.