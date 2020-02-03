Albert J. Ellis Airport vying for state award

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Managers of an airport in the east are hoping to get some recognition for some major improvements. It’s part of the North Carolina Department of Transportation’s Mobi Awards.

Albert J. Ellis is up for a Mobi Award in the tourism category. The Mobi’s focus on projects that have combined different modes of transportation.

The Onslow County airport is being considered for its six-year terminal redevelopment project. The new additions include a new passenger and executive terminal, passenger boarding bridges, and roadways.

There is no cash attached to the award, but airport director Chris White said awards like the Mobi’s are important because it put Onslow County in a state-wide spotlight.

​”It brings the entire county, the entire coast visibility. And as the public would see the leaders, the​ planners and the people who do transportation really care about their communities,” said White.

White also added the awards highlights projects that improve the quality of life, the economy and attract tourists. Albert J. Ellis has an economic impact of $474 million. ​

In order to get this award, the airport needs your help, by voting. Click this link and search Albert J. Ellis. Voting ends February 21.