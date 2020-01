NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) The Alfred A. Cunningham Drawbridge in downtown New Bern has reopened after a maintenance issue, officials said.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation was notified about the situation by New Bern officials Wednesday at 1 p.m.

Crews are working to manually open the locks on the bridge and expect to have it back open by 3 p.m.

Officials do not know how the locks became stuck.

Around 3 p.m., the New Bern Police Department informed the bridge reopened.