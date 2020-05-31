All lanes of I-40 in Guilford County reopen after being shut down by protestors

Interstate 40 eastbound and westbound in Guilford County is closed in both directions (Nelson Kepley/WGHP)

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) Interstate 40 eastbound and westbound in Guilford County is now reopen in both directions, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

The interstate was shut down between Patterson Street and Randleman Road due to heavy traffic and protests in the area on Saturday night.

The interstate was closed around 7:39 p.m. and reopened at about 9:10 p.m., according to the NC Department of Transportation

The interstate was closed near West Gate City Boulevard in Greensboro at mile marker 217.