All patients have been discharged from the USNS Comfort

The Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort passes lower Manhattan on its way to docking in New York, Monday, March 30, 2020. The ship has 1,000 beds and 12 operating rooms that could be up and running within 24 hours of its arrival on Monday morning. It’s expected to bolster a besieged health care system by treating non-coronavirus patients while hospitals treat people with COVID-19. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

All remaining patients on the USNS Comfort have been discharged, according to officials at Northwell Health.

The naval hospital ship has been docked in New York City for weeks to help with the influx of coronavirus patients in the area.

The ship’s initial mission was to treat only non-coronavirus patients.

But the US military later said the Comfort would take patients without regard to whether they tested positive for COVID-19 or not.

A United States defense official says the USNS Comfort is still expected to depart a tthe end of the month.

It will be cleaned and disinfected before it leaves.