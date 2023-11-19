FARMVILLE, N.C (WNCT) — All Things Autastic held its second annual basketball fundraiser on Saturday.

Young hoopsters competed against each other at Farmville Middle School while learning about inclusion and showing off their skills. All the funds raised from the event will be used toward the opening of a new Autastic Sensory Center.

All Things Autastic was started by CEO Ashanti Williams after her son Ziggy didn’t make his local middle school team. Ziggy is a huge basketball fan and even wears the number 23 in honor of his favorite player, Michael Jordan. Williams knew she had to do something for him, and she had just the right idea in mind.

“With him having autism of course he doesn’t have the skills that the regular kids have,” she said. “He loves basketball. He wants to be the next Michael Jordan, that’s what he says.

“But we decided, you know, ‘Hey, let’s start our own league where kids just like him could come out,’ and even if kids don’t have autism and aren’t ready for their regular sport, they can still come here and learn skills as well.”

Off the court, Ziggy is an author, too. His book, “Ziggy’s Super Brain,” is all about his impressive abilities in mathematics and also gives a unique view on autism. Ziggy and his mom hope to continue spreading Autism awareness across the state and continue to grow All Things Autastic.

The organization has more exciting events coming up. On December 2, they will be hosting a red-carpet formal fundraiser for any individual in the community with autism along with their friends and families.