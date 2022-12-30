TEACHEY, N.C. – Several all-way stops will help ring in the new year across Duplin County.

The following are the dates and locations of the new all-way stops:

Jan. 3: U.S. 117 and Bay Road

Jan. 17: U.S. 17 Alternate and West Trade Street

Jan. 31: N.C. 403 and Rones Chapel Road/Summerlins Crossroad Road

Jan. 31: N.C. 403 and Graham Road

These intersections were reviewed, and based on their crash patterns, were identified as benefiting from the addition of stop signs and pavement markings. An all-way stop is an effective and cost-efficient way to improve the safety of an intersection and reduce the risk of serious crashes. To learn more about them, visit this NCDOT webpage.



While crews are working at the locations listed above, drivers are asked to slow down and proceed with caution.



