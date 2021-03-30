Alternate Pamlico Sound Ferry Schedule Extended

OCRACOKE – N.C. Department of Transportation’s Ferry Division is extending the alternate schedule on Pamlico Sound between Cedar Island, Swan Quarter, and Ocracoke due to continued shoaling issues in the ferry channel just outside of Ocracoke’s Silver Lake Harbor.
The schedule through April 1, weather permitting, is as follows:
- Ocracoke to Cedar Island: 7:30 a.m., 1 p.m.
- Cedar Island to Ocracoke: 10:30 a.m., 4:30 p.m.
- Ocracoke to Swan Quarter: 7 a.m., 1:30 p.m.
- Swan Quarter to Ocracoke: 10 a.m., 4:30 p.m.
Shoaling occurs when sand and sediment fill into a ferry channel, making water depths too shallow for safe operation of the ferry system’s largest vessels.
The Army Corps of Engineers’ Dredge Murden continues to work in the Bigfoot Slough channel to clear the shoaling, but dredging operations are dependent on weather and tides. Once the dredging work is complete and water depths in the ferry channel return to acceptable levels, the Ferry Division will resume its regular schedule on both routes.