Alzheimer’s Association of ENC plans walk to help find a cure

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The battle to end Alzheimer’s continues every day as organizations and healthcare officials work to find answers. Now, the Alzheimer’s Association of Eastern North Carolina has a way for the community to get involved.

It is the annual “Walk to End Alzheimer’s” that is the world’s largest nationwide fundraising event in terms of battling the disease.

“We have over 600 nationwide and locally in North Carolina, we have 17,” said Lisa Roberts, Executive Director of the Alzheimer’s Association of ENC.

Hundreds of walks nationwide all with one purpose. What is that purpose you may ask?

“To raise awareness and funds for new treatments and eventually a cure for Alzheimer’s,” said Roberts.

The walk to end Alzheimer’s is an annual event aimed at raising money and awareness around Alzheimer’s research. Roberts says it’s everyone’s support that makes the walk a success.

“We really could not do this without the community and this is a disease that we need to end.”

This year there will be two walks. One in Jacksonville and in New Bern.

Roberts says, “One of the things I’m proud of is the fact that we are really putting the safety and health of our participants and our staff and our volunteers, our number one and we are going to do that on walk day as well.”

The event will feature a Promise Garden Ceremony featuring different colored flowers, each flower has its own meaning. The flowers are orange, purple, yellow, and blue. Each flower resembling one’s relation to the disease, like purple, which means you have lost someone to Alzheimer’s.

“Unfortunately you see a lot more purple and that motivates us every year to raise awareness and funds in support to end Alzheimer’s.”

Roberts wants the community to know this ceremony is a great way to honor those battling the disease. She says there is also a way people can partake in the walk from their homes.

“We will be offering an augmented reality that they can access in their phone that will have the start and the finish and will have an augmented Promise Garden Ceremony as well,” said Roberts. “This is such an important mission but it’s important that we really come together as a community.”

Jacksonville’s walk is on October 16 and the New Bern walk will take place on October 23.

Click here if you or someone you know would like to register for the walk.