Alzheimer’s Association offers free online education for NC residence

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) During COVID-19 it’s an increased challenge for the caretakers of the nation’s 5.8 million people with Alzheimer’s Disease.

The Eastern North Carolina Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association is looking to lighten the burden for families dealing with the disease.

Here in our state, 170,000 people are living with Alzheimer’s. The illness is most commonly found in people over the age of 65.

Research shows that African Americans and Hispanics can be at higher risk for Alzheimer’s.

During this pandemic, it can be hard to care for a loved one with the illness or get them the resources they need.

That’s why our regional Alzheimer’s Association is stepping in to help with free online programs.

“Things that we know is that Alzheimer’s is 24-7 diseases and it still requires 24/7 care and support,” said Peggy Best, Director of Programs & Outreach Alzheimer’s Association, Eastern North Carolina Chapter

Here are a list of the virtual education programs being offered:

10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s

Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia

Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behaviors

Effective Communication Strategies

Dementia Conversations: Driving, Doctor Visits, Legal & Financial Planning

Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body: Tips from the Latest Research

“During this challenging time, it’s critical that all North Carolina caregivers have access to Alzheimer’s Association resources even if they cannot venture out,” said Lisa Roberts, Executive Director of the Eastern North Carolina Chapter.

For more information on upcoming virtual programs, click HERE. Attendees are invited to join via video/webinar or through a toll-free number.

There is no charge to participate, but registration is required by clicking HERE or by calling 800-272-3900.