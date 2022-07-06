FARMVILLE, N.C. — The Alzheimer’s Association is partnering with the Farmville Public Library to educate others on Alzheimer’s and Dementia.

On July 18, you can get informed on ten warning signs of Alzheimer’s. On August 15, there will be a meeting with details on informing you on understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia. The third session on September 19 will hold information on healthy living for your brain and body.

(Farmville Public Library)

This three-part series is designed to provide a general understanding and educate the public on the disease, and anyone with interest or concern.

It will be at Farmville Public Library, located at 4275 W. Church Street. To register, call 800-272-3900 or visit tinyurl.com/AlzFarmville.