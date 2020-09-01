Ambulance overturns, no injuries reported

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) An ambulance flipped over near Wards Bridge Road and Sheppard Mill Road.

According to NC state highway patrol, “The call came in around 8:48 a.m. when an ambulance flipped over near Wards Bridge Rd & Sheppard Mill Rd in Pactolus.”

The driver tried to avoid hitting a deer.

Pactolus Fire rescue, Pitt county EMS and NC highway patrol responded to the accident.

No injuries were reported.

Officers say if a deer runs out in front of you it’s better to just hit the deer than trying to avoid it.