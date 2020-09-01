Ambulance overturns, no injuries reported

by: WNCT Staff

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) An ambulance flipped over near Wards Bridge Road and Sheppard Mill Road.

According to NC state highway patrol, “The call came in around 8:48 a.m. when an ambulance flipped over near Wards Bridge Rd & Sheppard Mill Rd in Pactolus.”

 The driver tried to avoid hitting a deer.

Pactolus Fire rescue, Pitt county EMS and NC highway patrol responded to the accident.

No injuries were reported.

Officers say if a deer runs out in front of you it’s better to just hit the deer than trying to avoid it.

