ROBERSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Members of the Robersonville Police Department will soon be able to take home their patrol vehicles while on call status thanks to an amendment of a “take home policy” from Robersonville Town Council.

The policy allows officers to take their patrol vehicles home while on duty. According to Robersonville Chief of Police Peter Hedrick, not being able to take home patrol vehicles caused frustrations for those in the department, being one of the factors for departures.

“Their gas cost more, their time to come into office was hard, and as police officers, we’re on call 24 hours a day a lot of times, so they have to be recalled. and we were requiring them to drive in on their personal vehicles on call status which was a hardship for our officers,” Hedrick said.

Hedrick added providing officers with a vehicle to take home will eliminate some of those stressors. He also says he believes after this decision, the town is moving in the right direction.