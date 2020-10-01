American Airline executives are furloughing 19,000 employees

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – American Airline is the carrier with flights to Pitt-Greenville Airport.

Executives are furloughing 19,000 American employees or about 14% of the airline’s pre-pandemic workforce.

Next week, we will see the other impact suspension of American flights to Greenville.

Passenger traffic fell drastically in March because of the coronavirus.

Congress passed stimulus measures, giving airlines billions of dollars in grants and loans, on the promise they would maintain their payrolls and flights.

The money is spent, and the agreement between the government and airlines expired yesterday.

Pitt-Greenville Airport’s executive director explains what this means at his facility.

“Every time I tend to look at my e-mail or get a call on the phone, something’s changing and it’s very much affecting. Of course this is all tied into the you know to American saying they have plans to suspend service from Oct. 7th to Nov. 3rd,” explains Bill Hopper.

The Trump Administration and congress are negotiating another coronavirus relief measure worth at least 1 trillion dollars.

Any agreement they reach is expected to include more money to help airlines cover payroll costs.

Bill Hopper with PGV says no job cuts are planned here at the airport.

He says, for now, American Airlines’ flight suspension is temporary, Hopper hopes flights will be able to resume here on November 4th.

United Airlines is also cutting 13,000 employees from its workforce.

Altogether, United and American Account for 32,000 employee furloughs across the US.