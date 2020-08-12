American Airlines adds more flight services to Coastal Carolina Regional Airport

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) The pandemic is forcing airlines to scale back service to many cities, but one carrier is adding flights here in the East.

American Airlines is adding service to Coastal Carolina Regional Airport in New Bern.

The company will add one flight on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, starting next week.

Then, on September 9, there will be an additional flight every day of the week — totaling four daily stops.

The airport’s business manager says American is seeing more people wanting or needing to fly.

“Where we’re at on our load factors we hitting that criteria with american for them to provide additional flights,” said Eric Licthfield, airport business manager. So it’s going to allow folks that have to travel the opportunity to travel.”

Managers say American’s averaging 80% of seats full on its New Bern flights, with some at 100% capacity.