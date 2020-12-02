American Airlines suspends flights at PGV until January

Local

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — American Airlines is extending its suspension of flights at the Pitt-Greenville Airport until January 5th.

American Airlines is Greenville’s only commercial airline.

Over the summer, officials issued a statement saying flights would be suspended from PGV from October 7th, until December 1st.

The suspension was caused by low demand because of the pandemic.

In a statement on PGV’s website, Executive Director Bill Hopper says there are scenarios where air service could return at an earlier date.

