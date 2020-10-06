American Airlines to resume service at PGV on Nov. 5

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) American Airlines will be resuming its service at Pitt-Greenville Airport on November 5.

“Effective November 5, 2020, American Airlines is resuming service at Pitt-Greenville Airport to the vast network offered through its Charlotte hub,” officials said.

In August, American Airlines announced that due to the sharp decrease in travel demand resulting from the pandemic, that it would suspend flights at 15 of its smaller airports.

The suspension is from October 7 to November 4, and Pitt-Greenville Airport was included as one of those airports.